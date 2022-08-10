Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Given the ongoing coverage of  the school carnage and devastation of life in Uvalde, Texas there appears to be what is perhaps a global decline in the respect for American democracy and leadership. In 1791 the second amendment to our constitution gave citizens the  right to bear or possess a firearm. Two hundred and thirty one years later there are 2.8 million AR-15 assault rifles — weapons  of  war — in the U.S. like the one used by the 18 year old who massacred 21 people — 19 children at Robb Elementary School on May 24th.

Recommended for you