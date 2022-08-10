Given the ongoing coverage of the school carnage and devastation of life in Uvalde, Texas there appears to be what is perhaps a global decline in the respect for American democracy and leadership. In 1791 the second amendment to our constitution gave citizens the right to bear or possess a firearm. Two hundred and thirty one years later there are 2.8 million AR-15 assault rifles — weapons of war — in the U.S. like the one used by the 18 year old who massacred 21 people — 19 children at Robb Elementary School on May 24th.
It is impossible to explain to folks in other countries how our Congress, after multitude incidents of mass violence going back over 20 years to Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, refuses to ban assault rifles.
Why is it that politicians of both parties, time after time, are so callous and lack the compassion to protect our children. In Uvalde as in so many other communities Congress inaction has contributed to the mass violence of 19 children and two adults in this close knit community of 16,000. What will it take for our elected officials to deal with the reality of parents having to bury their children? It has been noted that the 19 children in Uvalde were at an age where their families could see the people they were becoming — their talents, their personalities taking shape.
This letter is the result of a person who has lived in other countries for years and recently questioned moving back to the U.S. with young children.