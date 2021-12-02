Letter: Hard to get information on health insurance open enrollment Julie Ray Dec 2, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:It is a challenge getting information to make the best choice during open enrollment. Given the experience of a person I know being sent to an out-of-network hospital in an emergency, I am wanting to get insurance that is widely accepted.The emergency was paid for due to fairly recent legislation, but their care was interrupted because they had to find all new doctors to deal with serious ongoing issues after being released from the hospital. Getting appointments with new doctors took months that could have cost this person their life. Thankfully this person is still alive but the effects of the delays in care are as yet unclear.When contacting insurance agents in the past, instead of giving me all my options they asked about preexisting conditions, medications and providers. Rather personal stuff to be sharing with a stranger! I asked why this was important since now they are not supposed to reject us for preexisting conditions. They said it was to provide a good match. Then they told me which insurance company they thought was best. Or was it the one that didn’t reject me or that somehow that agent benefited from? I would rather not have people come to conclusions for me. I would rather have the options spread before me and then make a choice. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a spreadsheet provided to us by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner for Washington State that showed all the health insurance companies, which plans that every hospital in the state accepted and which companies served the various counties? A central place to direct us to the drug formulary lists of every insurance company would also be nice.Why do we not have the same choices statewide? I was treated better when I was with Premera with my former employer, but we cannot get Premera in Kittitas County through the individual and family health plans. You can get Premera if you live in King, Kitsap, Grays Harbor, Pacific or Franklin County though. There are a total of 15 insurance companies offering coverage for 2022 statewide listed at https://www.insurance.wa.gov/individual-and-family-health-plans-premiums but not all are available in every county. Some counties only have 2 companies serving them while King county has the most at 10 companies serving them. Why are some counties getting preferential treatment by getting better options? Are paying the same rates? Is this fair?Julie RayEllensburg 