In response to Nancy Lilliquist letter of May 28th that Dan Miles so thoroughly enjoyed.
The gas industry is using RNG to greenwash its image while obscuring its real objective: growth at the expense of the climate. By marketing RNG as a “renewable” solution to greenhouse gas emissions, the gas industry is locking in more years of dependency.
The city is in the process of dedicating money from city coffers and has requested a grant from Rep. Kim Schrier for more, to produce renewable natural gas from our city sewer plant. If Schrier capitulates to this greenwashing, she is doing any future a grave disfavor. It was suggested to city at May 17 meeting that they instead use such funds to begin the alternative energy infrastructure that will meet the needs of a highly reduced carbon future.
Fossil fuel industry has long enough lied to us about the dangers of use. For survival’s sake, we need representatives who read past the mainstream news and listen to experts and concerned citizens, and find worthy of homework a project that aims to spend several million public dollars, while research says RNG is much more expensive to produce and should be reserved for heavy industry and transport needs. When council woman Lilliquist was asked how much methane is flared and would it not be more productive to reduce use through electrification of buildings and solar and wind infrastructure, I received no answer because no comparisons were made that would indicate if such investments would result in more reduction in gas use than capturing and scrubbing gas from the sewer plant. Supporting natural gas and continued fracking is not a win for the climate, no matter how you look at it.
In meeting with Lilliquist, she naively remarked the city’s gas system has no leaks, ignoring the fact that fracking produces leakage all along its pipelines and into homes. Our city council members are not experts, and rely on the expertise and knowledge in city departments. Why any municipality, with $2.9 million to spend and the ability to get $14.5 million more would not, having suffered its effects these past summers, seek ways to keep the future as safe as possible for all life to follow after us. Where is the care? We continue to implore city pursuit of alternative energy plans and actions.