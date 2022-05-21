Before moving to CWU to be Chair of Law and Justice, I was Chair of Criminal Justice at Buffalo State College. When I saw my former Buffalo State graduate student post on Facebook BUFFALO STRONG , I immediately knew this uniquely American phrase indicated a tragedy.
I tuned into the news and found out a terrorist hate crime by a white supremist took place in East Buffalo, the historically segregated Black community. I was both sad and angry. Sad, because this continues to happen and angry because we do nothing about it.
This type of racist terrorism is also very American. When President Biden says "this is not who we are", I know this is part of who we were since the founding of the country. Our history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynchings, burning of Black Wall Street, War on Drugs, extermination of Indigenous peoples and their culture, residential schools, anti-Asian riots and hate crimes, LGBTQ criminalization and hate crimes, women criminalized for seeking abortion, bombing of black churches and abortion clinics and shooing providers, synagogue shootings, Zoot Suit Riots and criminalization of Latino Immigrants, among other examples, suggest race and racial violence have been an essential part of American history and its contemporary manifestations.
Hate crimes are new only because such behavior used to be the norm and largely accepted. Now terrorism (violence)nagainst women, Blacks, Latinos, Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ people, Asians, Jews, among others is not tolerated/encouraged, but criminalized.
Former President Trump gave his blessing to hate and violence through his own speech, actions and inactions, and has emboldened those wanting to return to our former history. Thus, it does not surprise me that such actions occur, but how we do nothing about it and continue with … STRONG and the "NORMAL" sympathy and outrage.
We allow hate speech freely, access to this material, and ready access to weapons of mass destruction ( such weapons are not the ones I used to hunt deer with my dad) and wonder why this occurs. Like the big lie (stolen election), we continue to ignore the facts of our history and, in fact, some try to suppress it by forbidding teaching of it in schools.