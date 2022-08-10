I am not your enemy. Being a dyed-in-the-wool liberal and environmental conservative, (meaning that I want to conserve the environment we have to pass on to future generations,) my views on how to deal with the issues we face today differ from those of many of my fellow citizens. However, living in the political system we have, I have learned to temper my expectations of the body politic agreeing with my approach. But the divisions and rancor that characterize the political landscape of the present threaten the very system of governance generations have fought for and sacrificed to pass on to us. While we may disagree on the way out of our current situation, can’t we agree that we want a better future for our children? No child should be denied the opportunity to realize their full potential because of circumstances beyond their control be that race, gender, religion, financial status, or any physical differences. That individual just may be the one who, if given the proper education and opportunity, comes up with solutions we so desperately need.
I have lived long enough to endure the disappointment of having my ideas about how to move forward rejected many times at the ballot box, but I never questioned the outcomes because I and the vast majority of my fellow citizens support the system that allows a wide range of ideas.
To have a civil society where the average citizen is in charge, a majority of them must believe in and trust the system that makes it work and trust in the folks who make the system work. If we lose faith in the very system that gives us the power to direct our government we will be headed down the path of granting that power to a person, and if the 20th century has taught us anything, it’s that therein lays a slippery slope to autocracy.
I began this stating that you have no enemy in me; we may have vastly different ways of thinking about the world and how to cope with the issues that confront and threaten us, but if we can’t be mature enough to allow your voice to be heard and sometimes mine, where do we stand?
It’s time we started looking at each other as the good people we are and welcome the differences the make us unique as individuals and one as a nation.