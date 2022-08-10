Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am not your enemy. Being a dyed-in-the-wool liberal and environmental conservative, (meaning that I want to conserve the environment we have to pass on to future generations,) my views on how to deal with the issues we face today differ from those of many of my fellow citizens. However, living in the political system we have, I have learned to temper my expectations of the body politic agreeing with my approach. But the divisions and rancor that characterize the political landscape of the present threaten the very system of governance generations have fought for and sacrificed to pass on to us. While we may disagree on the way out of our current situation, can’t we agree that we want a better future for our children? No child should be denied the opportunity to realize their full potential because of circumstances beyond their control be that race, gender, religion, financial status, or any physical differences. That individual just may be the one who, if given the proper education and opportunity, comes up with solutions we so desperately need.

