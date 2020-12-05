It delights me to see so many on social media state their intention to shop local in order to support local artists and makers this year. Artist friends are posting their websites and others on their pages to support the maker community. One post had 89 answers!
The true spirit of giving is upon us. I'm hoping that artists, makers, and small businesses are buoyed into the new year and out of this incredibly difficult one by this generosity of spirit and love of place and people. Kittitas County is home to an abundance of creative individuals who range from hobbyists to life-long professionals, each offering unique gifts to us. At Gallery One I am constantly meeting new makers.
In addition to the benefit of what you buy, the artwork itself, buying art and spending your money locally has a multiplier effect. Let's take the collage artist for example. That artist needed to buy the materials for the collages: paper, scissors, glue, frame, and more paper. Hopefully they were purchased at your local hardware, office, or art supply store. That money goes into those businesses which, in turn, are supporting employees.
If the artist chooses to expand their market into a gallery or other retail venue, then that money is shared (somewhere between 30-50%) between the artist and that business and therefore employees. Gallery One prides itself on redistributing 60% of sales to artists, with the remainder going to support our public programming. How many people then benefit from the sale of this little collage? We all do.
Where to buy local art in Kittitas County? Drive to the heart of our community's small towns. Park anywhere in Roslyn, Cle Elum, the Fruit Stand in Thorp, Ellensburg, or Kittitas, locally made goods are everywhere;. Don't get me wrong, I know a lot of businesses, including Gallery One, have worked hard to put their goods online to expand their market, but not everyone can do that. Another plus to shopping in person is that restaurants and other small businesses will also benefit from your visit, which is one more multiplier effect of shopping locally. In my opinion, the No. 1 reason to shop local this year is not just filling wallets and tills with cash (yay), but in the relationships that will endure long after this pandemic is over. Thank you for shopping local.
With C.A.R.E, (creativity, adaptability, resiliency, and empathy),