Here we are, one week out from the biggest election of our lives, we haven't had more to lose since World War II when we fought off fascism, yet we also have more to gain then ever.
For the sane and street smart individuals of our country the choice is simple, Trump should win every state, but unfortunately the last few decades the Media and our educational institutions have chosen to bring our country to the brink of socialism by infecting the younger generations with falsehoods and flat out lies by changing from proven curriculum to crazy ideas from Socialist educators.
Then they love scaring the older and even more vulnerable people with all kinds of scare tactics and nonsense of Armageddon. Although I firmly believe Trump will prevail thanks to pockets of our country who have seen through the crazy nonsense the liberal progressive nut jobs consistently regurgitate, the sad thing is the time that has been wasted dealing with these psychopaths and their drug-induced fabrications that our president has been forced to deal with for the last four Years.
Despite COVID-19 which the loony left has even managed to circumvent into a Trump-bashing effort, what is really pretty amazing is what Trump has actually been able to accomplish despite the full out attack from a corrupt and fake media, the drugged and clueless Hollywood Elites, and a handful of pathetic professional athletes and music artists who seem to have far more money at their disposal then common sense.
So will the liberal progressive lunatics burn our cities again when Mr. Trump gets re-elected, probably, but they will only be destroying their own neighborhoods. I think it’s time for the liberal progressive lunatics who have served up this negativity and all out nonsense to finally be held accountable, it’s time for these people to finally be the ultimate victims of their own Cancel Culture Movement.
This state most likely will once again vote Democrat thanks to King County a small area of zombies who some how are able to fill out a ballot, but hopefully some of them will be to busy organizing their violent protest and forget where there left their ballots on November 3rd, If nothing else maybe Culp and others will derail Mr. Inslee life long life in government so he can move to Paris and work on his climate scheme!