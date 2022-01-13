I support the call by Martin Luther King Jr.’s children along with faith leaders, civil rights leaders, and voting rights advocates to honor Dr. King by passing Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advance Act be passed by Congress now. Our leaders have a historic opportunity to restore and protect our right to vote by passing the Freedom to Vote Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Since the filibuster has been weaponized to prevent the Senate from even considering bills supported by 70% of Americans, it is past time for the that rule to eliminated or amended. We must demand they pass landmark legislation that will protect our right to vote, ending partisan gerrymandering, and decreasing the power of big moneyed special interests.
Join me in two actions every week until this legislation is passed: Call the Senate: 833-345-2551. Call the White House: 833-345-2554— the White House comment line is open Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET.
When you reach a staff member, tell them your name, your zip code, and that you are a constituent. Then, demand that the senators and President Biden do everything in their power to help overcome the filibuster and pass the Freedom to Vote and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Acts.
In America, we value our freedom. The freedom to have a say in decisions that impact our lives — from curbing the pandemic to creating jobs to making health care affordable. But right now, our country and democracy are facing an existential crisis that has little precedent.
Just this year, 19 states have passed 33 laws restricting our right to vote, and more are likely to come as legislatures convene next year. At the same time, those same state lawmakers are currently gerrymandering legislative maps to choose which voters they represent, instead of the other way around.
There’s no time to wait — we honor Dr. King with action.
Katherine Murphy
League of Women Voters of Kittitas County, Ellensburg