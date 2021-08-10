Dear ladies of Kitties County Hands-Off-Our-Kids:
Thank you for speaking with me at your booth near the Farmers Market. It’s essential that people discuss their opinions, especially when they strongly disagree — in this case, about vaccinations, masking, the definition of slavery, and the teaching of American history.
Your answer to my question, “Why do you think President Trump got vaccinated?” was, “I ask myself that every day.” But the explanation is plain: even Mr. Trump agrees that the vaccines are safe and effective. The signal accomplishment of his administration was to speed up their development.
I asked if you believe in Christian ethics like the Golden Rule. You said you did but that it is “a guideline,” not a mandate. You are mistaken. “Do unto others” is grammatically imperative; Jesus insisted that we treat each other well. In 2021, that means protecting strangers by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public interiors.
You are also wrong to equate mask-wearing with slavery. The social contract binding any community requires that we avoid driving while drunk, that we respect the burn ban during fire season, and that we mask up when a pandemic is underway. Slavery, by contrast, is control in the service of forced sex or labor.
As for Critical Race Theory, that’s just a hoity-toity phrase implying a balanced history curriculum. It teaches the reasons for American pride (our Constitution, the Marshall Plan, the culture of innovation, opportunity for generations of immigrants), but it also considers our need for atonement (Black oppression, Native American genocide). Children are not educated by praise alone. Admonishment is also necessary, and a mature patriotism acknowledges our errors as well as our achievements.
You seem like really nice people. I hope you will reconsider some of your views.