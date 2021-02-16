Bravo to the House management team for its legal virtuosity during the Senate’s trial of Donald Trump! Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose a first-rate group of people to pursue the prosecution, representing our nation’s diversity of geography, colors, ethnicities and genders.
The team’s sheer mental prowess was impressive. At the very beginning came the revelation that the legal chameleon, Jonathan Turley, had at some time or other argued the exact opposite from what he told the current Senate about the constitutionality of impeaching a “former” official.
Thereafter, arguments were presented in convincing logical order. Pairing dates and times with Trump statements bolstered the case for convicting the “former” president of inciting insurrection. Exemplary were also the team’s reminders of the danger the Jan. 6 mob posed to all groups who work in the Capitol, not just partisan ones. And all of the team displayed a social graciousness that was not matched by opposing counsel. The lead manager’s recitation, from memory, of the well-known passage from Tom Paine’s American Crisis (1776) was an inspiring climax to the team’s presentation.
The team’s accomplishment is considerable: the first ever bi-partisan vote for the impeachment of a president; and the garnering of a large majority of citizens, 58%, in favor of “conviction.” No matter what the team had done within the confines of the trial, “the fix was in” from the very beginning to deny the House team the 67 votes needed to bar Trump from any future federal office--from Senator McConnell’s ambivalent maneuvers, to the violation of ethical norms by several Senators, to the circumstance that large portions of “jurors” were co-conspirators of the defendant. It was and still is very hard to accept that reality.
To partially quote Tom Paine, the 232 Representatives who voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Donald Trump, and the 57 Senators who voted on Feb. 13 to stand by our Constitution “deserve the love and thanks of man and woman.”