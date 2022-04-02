...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Letter: Housing development should not be located near airport
I am appalled at our local elected officials and Central Washington University for lack of due diligence in creating a housing development within .6 miles of our local airport.
I have been pounding the pavement with a fact sheet on leaded aviation gas, also known as avgas, so that the brand new developments the city and county allowed to be developed within the danger zone of highest lead exposure from Bowers Field, are knowledgeable about the danger. Mostly elderly, they are subject to a daily dose of lead, day and night, and will suffer not only the leaching of their lifetime accumulation of lead from their bones, but also breathe lead in due to flight school patterns. The new developments are unsafe for our elders, for our very young and for pregnant mothers. The small size of lead molecules guarantee they easily absorb in the blood and cross placental and blood brain barriers.
As I do my public education stint on lead exposure to those most vulnerable, I do not bring up the fact these new homes were built on a seasonal flood plain, against GMA standards, and that lead exposure and the likelihood of water problems down the road will effect the value of their investment, especially should the airport and CWU flight school expand as they plan to do.
Why would anyone locate a high end, expensive, tax-paying community near a regional airport when the facts about lead poisoning are mostly well known, and certainly well documented by the EPA and others. Why did these lead facts get ignored when creating these new developments? Because they are elected officials, county commissioners and city council members who did not and have not done due diligence to the people they represent, need to be replaced. And I will bet my last dollar CWU does not teach its flight students about the danger of lead, nor its effects on communities within .6 miles of the airport.
As one writer said about the break-in and burglary of Missourian, Lucas Kunce's office “… I’m not surprised this happened. Criminal elites have spent decades protecting a broken status quo that allows corrupt politicians and corporate insiders to strip our communities for parts. It’s an unfortunate example of the absolute cesspool our politics have become.” And because our local newspaper doesn’t cover these very important facts, we need citizens to step up.