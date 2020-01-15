As I resolve to find and revel in gratuity and joy this year I am compelled to traverse into the world of public discourse after reading page A4 of the Jan. 11 Daily Record.
How did we get here? A new book reveals some of the reasons for this geologic shift in identity politics: "American Manifesto" by Bob Garfield which has just been published offers observations and solutions about the current divisive culture that is reminiscent of the McCarthy Era.
One of the biggest problems is social media. Once you click on an interest, it tracks and offers the user more of the same. So for instance, if you are interested in conspiracy theories, it will offer more. If you are interested in identity politics, it will supply the huge abundance available in our digital age. It is human nature to have our ideas validated and these outlets take advantage of that.
This book offers each of us steps to counter the forces of fragmentation. It is a call to action for all of us.
I was dismayed when The Daily Record stopped printing an edition one day a week. It is a significant loss in our community and it troubles me. As I understand from this book, it is because of the abundance of digital media of all types and motives. People are getting their "news" online from sources which produce "advocacy journalism" which intentionally offers a biased viewpoint, according to Wikipedia definitions.
The new slang "Fake News" is applied to reputable publishers, like The Record. For "the record" — no pun intended — or did I?— journalists, real journalists, have a variety of ethics and standards. Their code of ethics includes truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality and fairness, to name a few. Why would anyone choose a media "bias" when they can get impartial and vetted local and national reporting?
Nation of Mike always offers a homey, humorous slant on general life events and sometimes a poignant look into the life of a journalist. "Not perfect, but here we are" is one of those closer looks and recounted a local person’s anger at a peaceful demonstration spilling over to a journalist covering the event.
Mike invites us to consider our words and respectfully engage which will allow us to live in our community without fear.
Please take the time to read the real thing and avoid the so-called “advocacy journalism.”