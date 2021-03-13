Hydrogen needs natural gas when water becomes scarce, as predicted by climate scientists. Receding glaciers, reduced snow pack and low river flows are just a beginning.
Hydrogen is not a good investment in the future based on the science, and for that reason alone, should not be pursued as a replacement for green energy that’s going to last, that is more circular and sustainable and sustaining. But needless to say, needlessly promoting the continued shackling of green energy to fossil fuels. That our state is investing in hydrogen is in fact a danger to the future everywhere.
To make hydrogen with water that is currently available would have certainly lasted some ages had we’d gone that direction when the rivers were fuller and the snowpack heavier. We must quit assuming water availability for an investment into future alternative energies and build the infrastructure, lay the foundation for a truly green economy.
We will be unable to stop climate change from happening but we can feel good about ourselves, knowing we did what we thought best for our loved ones by protecting their future in a world where water is already becoming scarce in many parts of our country and is scarce in other places in the world. I would suggest a tradable battery for long-distance drivers who commute; a five minute change, like stopping for gas.