2011: Thousands of people occupied the Wisconsin Capitol building for two plus weeks. We were told by Democrats, “This is what democracy looks like.”
2016: Under Obama’s Presidency BLM blocked interstate and highways, violently assaulting police (several killed). We were told by Democrats, “To assign the actions of one person to an entire movement is dangerous and irresponsible.”
2018: During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing a mob of liberals stormed the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. banging on the doors. We were told by Democrats, “It is understandable.”
2018: Senator Cory Booker urges activists to, “Get Up in the Face of Members of Congress.”
2018: Rep. Maxine Waters encourages supporters to harass and get in their faces of Trump Administration officials.
2020: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi condoned lawless mobs toppling statues.
2020: When riots were many cities, arson on businesses, assaults on police, looting, and murder. We were told by Democrats, “These are mostly peaceful protests.”
2020: In Seattle an autonomous zone was illegally established that created destruction of businesses, police precincts, and deaths. We were told by Democrats, “It is a block party summer of love, and they have a right to protest.
2020: A mob gathered at the Republican National Convention and attacked Senator Rand Paul. We were told by Democrats, “No justice no peace.”
2020: Many Democratic governors and mayors told police to stand down, the National Guard wasn’t called, and they didn’t want federal officers in their cities.
2020: Kamala Harris organized accounts to pay the bail for the violent protesters. We were told by Democrats, “This is the only way oppressed people get heard.”
On numerous occasions Senator Biden has threatened to go behind the gym and punch Trump in the face.
I am pro law enforcement and I condemn those that stormed the U.S. Capitol and caused destruction. But, I will not condemn the thousands that didn’t participate in the destruction and lawlessness. The majority of Trump supporters are conservatives, uphold the Constitution, and support law enforcement.
Unfortunately, the left wing liberal Democrats and mainstream media condemn all of the people at that rally. How hypocritical they are. They have been telling us for years violence is the only way oppressed people can be heard, it is the only way to get justice, and this is the face of democracy.
Tlingit Indian, Ellensburg