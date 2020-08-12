In response to Meghan Anderson’s letter on August 11, I just had to kick back and chuckle a bit.
Anderson went through the entire liberal grievance list against Mr. Trump, the same old hog wash, the same old nonsense, the same old flat out lies as well, then she spins it out and is trying to convince the readers that she herself has concluded the Republicans are turning against Trump. Lol, this is what’s wrong with media and papers of all kinds nowadays, people just start writing and pointing fingers or giving their opinions, making statements they can’t back up with facts, and they do it all just to make themselves feel good while they are trying to sway people to vote their way, totally ridiculous.
So let me tell you a secret Meghan, if the working man gets out to vote in November Trump wins easliy. If the do-nothing, world-owes-them-a-liven crowd floods the polls with thousands of Illegal ballots, Old Sleepy Joe May get close.
Meanwhile give Mitt Romney a call Meghan, he will probably buy what your selling!