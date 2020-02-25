In response to Steve Zabransky's letter of Feb. 22, Here is a good reason for not voting for Donald Trump. If you are youth and you plan to have a viable future, and understand unlike many Boomers and older people the connections between life on the planet and soil and ocean health, and those of us who love our youth and want them to have a future as well.
It is a climate crisis, due to dying oceans who provide 70-80% of atmospheric oxygen compare to the Amazon, which provides 20%. Species in the ocean are dying at twice the pace or more of those on land and acceleration of warming is already well under way.
Today, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, got a very wet and quickly melted snowfall. In a year or two, we may not even see snow in the valley, but only rain. If the youth of this county listen to people like Steve Zabransky, there will be no other time to change the course towards certain extinction of all life on the planet.
I firmly believe, climate change and the existential threat it represents, harbors a pathway to global peace and agreement. Youth the world over have already begun building those pathways. Move aside Boomers and others. You've screwed up the world too much already and we are all in for some real-time suffering.