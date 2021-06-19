A June 12 letter to the editor asks readers to "refuse to accept" critical race theory. Please read a May 29, 2021, article in The Seattle Times (via The Washington Post, written by Marisa Iati) about this issue, as it is objective and factual.
Critical race theory is a term used by legal experts, not teachers. The legal theory posits that racism is systemic, built into the fabric of society. Racism is not just a personal ideology meant to be overcome at the individual level. We cannot be "color blind" because that approach ignores how racism plays out in everyday life.
Examples include communities of color that lack safe outdoor areas for walking or playing; more air pollution and asthma because industrial areas located in closer proximity to communities of color; “red lining" where “certain” people were not allowed to buy homes; and lead poisoning, which occurs at much higher rates in communities of color and leads to generational effects (because lead is a long-lived neurotoxin). There are many other health disparities I’d like to mention as they relate to systemic and structural racism but due to limited space, please see https://www.rwjf.org/en/library/collections/racism-and-health.html
As white folks, some of us seem to forget what being white brings with it. We rarely need to even think about our "whiteness" because that is our privilege as white people living in a majority white area.
A poet and philosopher, George Santayana, is quoted: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." If we cannot learn and understand our complicated history involving systemic racism, we are bound to repeat it. If we cannot acknowledge this history and teach it to our children in a factual yet sensitive manner, we are bound to repeat it. I would ask all readers — when did you learn of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Juneteenth, or that many communities of color have fewer tress? https://www.washington.edu/news/2020/08/13/systemic-racism-has-consequences-for-all-life-in-cities/
By ignoring facts and history — that the U.S. was built upon stolen Indigenous land with free labor from enslaved Africans and others — younger generations will not know this truth, and more recent truths, and are at risk of repeating the mistakes of the past, both big and small. Knowledge is power. Learning these unpleasant truths will help us all to grow, and raise wiser, braver kids. Maybe it also will help us adults be braver, too.