Hope and excitement may be rare, but that’s what I get from an important piece of legislation that is working its way through Olympia. SB 5947, Sustainable Farms and Fields, co-sponsored by Senator Judy Warnick, has passed the state Senate and had a positive hearing in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. This bill has garnered support from the Washington State Farm Bureau, the Dairy Association, and Audubon Chapters of Washington, among others. I urge you to become informed and supportive of this measure and contact your legislators.
SB 5947 is a voluntary grant program which encourages landowners to adopt farm practices that improve soil health, decrease carbon emissions, and sequester carbon. Practices conforming to these natural climate solutions include, but are not limited to, use of advanced irrigation systems, use of non-fossil fuel pesticides and fertilizers, and energy efficient equipment, all of which lead to decreased carbon emissions. Methods to improve and enhance soil health include incorporating organic carbon into the soil through no-till practices, use of cover crops, and biochar additions. Integrating trees into farm systems, particularly new riparian buffers along waterways, to sequester carbon is encouraged. Initial change-over to these practices will incur some costs, which makes a grant program key for assisting the transition. The end result will be ecosystem services that benefit us all.
Locally, Dr. Carey Gazis from the Geology Department of CWU is conducting research into carbon sequestration on Kittitas County farms. Her initial results are promising, suggesting our local farms, with some changes to conventional practices, could become carbon sinks. This is exciting news to know that we can contribute toward a better future through natural climate solutions right here at home. Washington State, particularly our Eastern and Central parts, can lead the way!
With climate change identified as the number one threat to birds, Audubon is particularly supportive of Sustainable Farms and Fields and its natural climate solutions.
Diverse and bipartisan support for this climate bill gives me hope that climate change — and its solutions — are increasingly becoming nonpartisan issues. Join me in thanking Senator Judy Warnick for her foresight and for caring about our grandchildren, our birds, and future farms through her support of this bill.
President, Kittitas Audubon, Ellensburg