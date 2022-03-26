While it is too early to tell what the final outcome of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be, there are already some important takeaways that those who are interested in ensuring American security interests should be paying close attention to.
First and foremost, even in a world of international laws and norms that are supposed to defend national sovereignty, military power is irreplaceable. Vladimir Putin expected to take Ukraine in a matter of days, as he anticipated the government in Kiev would collapse at the sight of his tanks. Instead, the opposite has occurred, as a Ukrainian people, who had previously been deeply divided, rallied behind their government, and effectively stalled the Russian advance. Had Putin been able to secure Kiev within 48 hours, the complete annexation of Ukraine would likely have been a fait accompli, regardless of how outrageous it would have been to the West. Instead, the steadfast resistance of the Ukrainian people and military, with direct western military support has forced Putin to the negotiating table and to rethink his strategic objectives for the war.
The other key takeaway from these events is that the last 30 years of relative peace between great powers is over. In the aftermath of the Cold War, the international community, led by the United States, generally believed we had achieved the “end of history.” Although there would be small wars against insurgents and rogue nations, major wars fought between great powers were a thing of the past.
This thinking was based on a naïve and myopic belief that a combination of international law and economic interdependence had made armed conflict undesirable, under virtually any circumstance. This false narrative has now been shattered and for good reason, as it is a foundational aspect of the complacency that has led to a slow decline of American Power over the past two decades. Reversing this trend requires robust investment in our military capabilities, particularly as it relates to AI, robotics, communications, long-range artillery, and anti-naval missile systems.
We must do this while simultaneously strengthening our alliances and providing direct support to NATO and other friendly nations like Ukraine. Finally, we must be willing to put boots on the ground when it is prudent and necessary to deter and defeat our adversaries, while advancing our own strategic interests.