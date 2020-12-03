I am writing to encourage persons who do not have health insurance to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll that ends January 15.
When we first moved to Kittitas County, before Obamacare became law, we came to know two persons for whom private parties organized fundraisers to help with medical bills. We went to those fundraisers, paid too much for a spaghetti dinner, and bid on silent auction items that local businesses had generously donated. The community gathered to support its own. But we knew the money raised did not begin to cover the cost of the care needed. We don’t see those fundraisers anymore. I asked someone why? They responded. “The Affordable Car Act makes them unnecessary.”
Those of us who are fortunate have Medicare or insurance through employment that lets us see a doctor when we need to and have a yearly physical examination and other preventive care. Still, there are surprises. Recently one of the kids’ in our extended family broke an ankle. It required surgery. The bills for the care were over $100,000. That is not unusual. Fortunately, because they had insurance, there was no need to worry about the bills that the next day’s mail might bring.
I hope we can all agree that everyone deserves the peace of mind provided by access to health care without fear of bankruptcy. We can argue, in another forum, about whether the ACA is the best way to provide that access. But for now, for many who need insurance, insurance, either public or private, through the state system is the only game in town. Enrollment is open now. Those completed by December 15 will have coverage effective January 1. Those completed between December 16 and January 15 will have coverage effective February 1. If your family needs health insurance, you can have it by New Year’s Day.
The Kittitas County Health Department (962-7515) can provide you with information about the plans, their costs and benefits, and the financial help that is available to make the plans affordable. They even can help you to apply. If you are insured, but no others who are not, please encourage them to look into these policies during this window of opportunity. It can make a difference in many lives.