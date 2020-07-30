In response to Mayor Tabb’s recent address regarding the Black Lives Matter Tribute:
City Council’s action to paint “Black Lives Matter” on a street in Ellensburg has not been twisted to mean that the Council does not support Ellensburg’s Police Department, it does mean that. And by extension, that they do not support any Law Enforcement. They can choose to support any anti-racism organization but they choose to support one that is as anti-law enforcement as it is anti-racism. They can choose to paint any anti-racism phrase on our city streets but they choose to paint a phrase that is as anti-law enforcement as it is anti-racism. Their words say that they support law enforcement but their actions show otherwise. They can choose to have the integrity to support law enforcement in actions as well as in their words, but they choose not to. They have chosen to stand against racism and law enforcement but it is not late. They can choose to stand against racism with law enforcement. Please add your words to mine and ask our City Council to reconsider.