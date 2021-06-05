Native American, Asian American, and all other ethnic American lives matter.
How many Japanese-American soldiers died serving in WWII while at home their families were being relocated and their property stolen? How many Native American tribes were massacred all in the effort of western expansion? Let's remember some of those names: Quana Parker (Comanche), Crazy Horse (Lakota Sioux), Sitting Bull (Lakota Sioux), Geronimo (Apache), Red Cloud (Oglala Sioux), Chief Joseph (Nez Perce), Tecumseh (Shawnee), Cochise (Apache), Black Kettle (Cheyanne) and the entire village of Sand Creek which was attacked and mutilated in 1864.
Sequoyah (Cherokee), Osceola (Seminole) and his entire tribe marched west on the Trail of Tears, Black Elk and Spotted Elk (Lakota) and the entire village at Wounded Knee massacred, Chief Seattle (Suquamish/Duwamish). Entire tribes were massacred, mutilated, removed from their ancestral lands, made slaves, decimated by European diseases, and placed on reservations, often with ancestral enemies.
Look at the reservations like the Rosebud, Navaho Nation, Fort Apache Reservation — talk about poverty. I grew up on the Yakama Nation Reservation. Without irrigation, which didn't exist when they were moved there and not until white farmers wanted it, it is a wasteland — unless you think sagebrush and greasewood are good ground covers. The whites have taken most but not all of the land they want, but they continue to desecrate burials and holy sites looking for artifacts. Native Americans are still being denied their rights, too, as well as being beaten and killed.
My mother went to school with some of the Japanese-American families that farmed in the lower Yakima Valley. She had friends who lost everything they owned and were relocated because of their Japanese heritage. Most of those families came home to nothing. Their farms had been sold and bought up by white farmers.
Black lives do matter, but so do Native, Hispanic, and Asian. Please don't be exclusive in protecting races.
In case you are wondering, I am 100% European, much to my regret.