Inspired by an act of generosity
As each of us awake and begin a new day, may we be reminded; Love has no borders, love expects nothing in return. This truth became real this past Saturday, as a caring individual entered our business and left a very generous donation to be used to bless others. As I reflect upon this, I am in awe of the trust and heart message that accompanies this gift. It causes me to ask myself, “Am I doing what I can to assist those who are impacted by the virus?”
Romans 12: 9-13 helps me to center my thoughts on the needs of others. “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
In the absence of hugs and togetherness, may these words be of comfort to all. May it bring you hope and the will to persevere as we take care of each other.