I have to say, watching the insurrection of the Capitol on Jan. 6, that I am embarrassed to be a white man. In watching the riot I was struck by the majority of the rioters being white men. White men young and old. White men believing neo-Nazi ideology, white men believing in white supremacy, white men believing God had divined Trump to protect their religion freedoms, white men enraged that their privileged position in this country is threatened. White men that have suspended all their independent reasoning faculties to follow the lies and self-serving disinformation of Trump.
Despite scores of court filings, with no substantive evidence of widespread fraud offered (as well as multiple state recounts of votes), Trump, because of his narcissistic character deformity, cannot concede he lost the election and, instead, fueled the lie of a stolen election and inflamed the passions of white men who feel they are being treated unjustly. White men that, because they do not feel as privileged as they once were during slavery, Jim Crow and segregation follow social media and news networks that, intentionally in order to make money, feed off of and amplify their grievances. White men that, in their own minds, are the real victims just as Trump believes he is the real victim.
However, it should be remembered it was white men who wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. They were not perfect white men (many owned slaves) but they were white men inspired by Enlightenment ideas of equality and liberty for all. Thank you James Madison for authoring a Constitution that has stood the test of time and the attempts of a demagogue to subvert it.
Not all white men are represented by the mob that breached the Capitol. As a white man I choose to align myself with the vision of the Founding Fathers; that we all are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness regardless of color and creed; that our country is still in the pursuit of a more perfect union; and that all citizens are entitled to an equal opportunity to succeed in our life pursuits.