Recently in the news was a report that U.S. Intelligence Services had received information that Russia would pay Taliban fighters for every American soldier they killed. Presumably, this plan was aimed at providing incentives to the Taliban to kill Americans. I do not often agree with President Trump, but in this case, I agree that this report is not credible.
First, the Taliban does not need additional incentives to kill Americans. They are fanatical in that regard.
Secondly, as a practical matter, how would that work? How would the Russians know how many Americans were killed and by whom? They could take American casualty reports and pay the Taliban leadership, which would do little to incentivize the average Taliban fighter. They would be foolish to take the word of the individual Taliban fighter about how many Americans he had killed. They would need evidence. The only sure evidence would be the dog tags of the dead American containing name, rank and serial number. Obtaining that evidence would, in most instances, be very risky for the Taliban fighter.
If the Russians wanted to make trouble for the U.S. in Afghanistan, they could do what we did when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan — supply the resistance with sophisticated weapons which could down helicopters and other aircraft. I’m not sure that the Russians have any love for the Taliban. After all, it was the Taliban that overthrew the pro-Russian government that the Soviets had put in place as they withdrew their forces from Afghanistan.
Actually, the debate over this matter focuses on whether the president was or should have been briefed concerning this report. Of course, he should have been, with an indication of the degree of confidence that our Intelligence Services had concerning the reliability of this report, which should have been close to zero.