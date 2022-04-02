...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Letter: Issues more pressing at home than an Idaho law
I write in response to your editorial published Thursday, March 31. Let me start out with 100% transparency. The editorial staff and myself are on different ends of the spectrum with regard to abortion. I am adamantly opposed and see it as the taking of human life. It is very clear based on the editorial staff's publication that they do not feel the same way. But that is not what I want to discuss today. Offline, in a respectful and polite manner, I would be happy to discuss.
Today I write to simply ask the editorial board a question: How is it that abortion laws passed in Texas and Idaho can get you so distraught so as to write this editorial, yet we have a governor in our own state who has a declaration of emergency powers lasting well over 2 years with no end in sight? Y
ou claim the nation is headed towards a situation that is “not tenable, and where we end up is unknown.” How, might I ask, do you think we end up when we have one man in Olympia with the power to do as he pleases, completely unchecked by the legislative branch?
To control schools, businesses, commerce, travel, immunizations, and much more. For goodness’ sake, the man shutdown fishing for months to stop the spread of a respiratory-borne virus. How many brain cells do you have to have to make a risk assessment about fishing in the outdoors and the spread of COVID-19? And why does he get to decide that risk for constituents? We are supposed to listen to this man?
And the editorial staff does not take issue with this power, but is very quick to opine on the antiabortion loss passed in other states that have little to no impact currently in Kittitas County or Washington? You tell me, maybe in your mind, this is acceptable? But it is not for me. I will not accept dictatorship; I will not respect it. I will not submit to an irrational and inappropriate abuse of power.
I ask my peers to do the same. I serve in the Armed Forces in a Reserve capacity to defend freedom, only to have an autocratic dictator tell me, my family, and our community how we might live.