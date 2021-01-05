The year 2021 looks promising. We have two COVID-19 vaccines approved and in operation and another expected to be approved this month. We are fortunate to live in a country with the resources to develop these vaccines. The major part of humankind has not been so fortunate. Through no fault of their own, they were born into poor countries without those resources.
Yet, it is in the interest of all of us that everyone on this globe have access to an effective vaccine. That is the only way we will rid humanity of this scourge.
A worldwide movement has developed calling for, in this case, the suspension of intellectual property rights and the sharing of the formulas for these vaccines with companies in the poor countries so they can have almost immediate access to vaccination.
Otherwise, if we wait until everyone in the rich countries have been vaccinated to provide access to the less rich populations, it could be a year or longer before poorer populations receive these life-preserving treatments. It is also pointed out that quite a lot of taxpayer money was poured into the development of these vaccines, thus giving the public a claim upon how they are distributed.
Our mothers taught us to share, and now is the time to do it.