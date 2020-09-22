To the Editor:
I wanted to take the time to write this letter in support of Bart Olson. He is running for Kittitas County Sheriff and it’s time for a change. The “good ole boy” club here in Kittitas County needs to go. I believe the current administration is too comfortable in their position.
For countless and tireless years, I have had the misfortune of having a convicted felon live next to me, successfully build and run a non-stop drug house. My concerns as an Upper County resident over the years have appeared to have fallen on deaf ears at the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
I have known Bart for over 30 years and spoken with him on several occasions regarding the “drug houses.” He has expressed the drug issue in Kittitas County will continue to be one of his priorities as Sheriff through pro-active law enforcement. Having served as a Washington State Patrol trooper and sergeant, Bart Olson understands that Kittitas County is more than just Ellensburg. Many times, Upper County has been overlooked and neglected. This part of the county deserves the same protection as other areas. The leadership and strength Bart Olson will bring as sheriff will make this happen. I support Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff.
Jim Haima
Cle Elum