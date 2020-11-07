“These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” ― Thomas Paine, "The Crisis"
Thomas Paine wrote these words when America was in crisis and fighting for its life. Written in December of 1776, the American Revolution was not going well. The British occupied many large cities, and the Continental Army was on the run. Paine wrote this pamphlet to encourage our soldiers and patriots to keep fighting and not let the British win the war. The “summer soldier and the sunshine patriot” refers to those colonists who would not engage the enemy when things became tough, but instead would shrink back.
Today our nation is in crisis, as we face an internal battle for its very soul and future. It is not so much a war about people or political parties, but rather a battle against a radical leftist ideology that seeks to destroy our nation and civilized society as we know it, using the tactics of hatred, violence, intimidation and mob rule, which would culminate in anarchy and tyranny. This ideology wars against the traditional Judeo-Christian values our nation was founded upon. But this evil can only when win when good men and women do nothing. As Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
Christians are the majority voting bloc in this nation and can easily shape the nation’s future by the simply act of just voting. Please pray and vote for Godly candidates that represent traditional American values and defend our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It’s time — Christians must wakeup, stand up, and get involved!