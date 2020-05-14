The time to re-open the Ellensburg Public Library is long overdue.
Why was it even closed to begin with? It certainly qualifies as a crucial service during this time when we are hunkered down.
The library may not be as essential as grocery stores or pharmacies, but certainly should outrank the liquor store or cannabis shops. And while the library should not be open for public browsing. Patrons could browse online, order online, and collect upon appointment, This gives the library employees something to do and keeps the community reading.
A win for everyone with little risk to our health.