It’s a shame we can no longer trust the news media to present balanced information.
For that matter, the same goes for academia, pro sports, and even our own “non-partisan” city government. Now we are debating CRT, DEI, and BLM. All just alphabet soup accomplishing nothing except more division, crime and government waste. We always knew that Hollywood was fake but it has become reality now for so many and it is not even entertaining anymore.
News flash, the civil war started in earnest after Trump was elected. The “Big Lie” then was that he was colluding with Russia. We now know that it was actually Hillary doing the colluding. The news media will just not report it or anything about the Durham report while covering for themselves and Joe “The-Big-Guy”. They just continue attacking conservatives while America, its states, cities and institutions turn into socialist wrecks under their corrupt leadership. They have nothing positive to report so they must resort to fluff and feel-good to distract from “their reality”. It’s obvious that Inslee owns CWU and CWU owns Ellensburg. Really too bad CWU owns the Daily Record also. That is probably why they cannot get enough subscribers and must lay off delivery people. Oh and news flash, CWU already has their own paper.
Luckily we have good citizen journalists reporting the right side of what’s happening. That includes Pat Fischer, Sarah Norton and Chelsea Smith in recent letters. Eric Prater, Gooch leech Peratrovich and Jessica Karraker among many others have also been good sources of local information. This letter section is one of the few places for honest dialog. I even get a kick out of the radical chicken-little socialists! I still just buy it from a news stand if it looks interesting. Hopefully the DR will still let us write letters without a subscription. A shame we can no longer see the online Facebook comments or letter authors without a subscription. I guess that is because of the free market. The same one that is costing subscribers.
For the most part, it has been a cold civil war but people are getting killed because of it. Let’s all hope it gets no worse and that elections are honest this year. Instead of “The Big Lie” how about some honest investigation and reporting?
"Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn."