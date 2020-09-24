To the Editor:
I was told a couple months back I need to follow conversation on the Kittitas County Democrat discussion boards on Facebook. After following for sometime I soon realized this was a forum used to publicly shame anyone locally who does not fall in line with their political believes. I believe in everyone's First Amendment rights to free speech but what has me most disappointed is the slander coming from those who are considered community leaders:
A local photographer posting pictures of a man and baby shaming them for being in public. Along with 200-plus hateful comments in the thread.
Character slander from a woman who leads the children's programs at the public library. Referring to business owners as "racist and homophobic" simply for being Republicans.
Employees from Gallery One calling for boycotts on Republican-owned businesses owners and sharing links on where to report business's they are discussing.
Teachers at the Ellensburg School District creating business lists to boycott.
And our very own mayor engaging and encouraging this kind of behavior.
The list goes on ...
The group should be renamed from "Kittitas County Democrat Discussion Group" to "Kittitas County Hate Group."
They are what is dividing this town.
James Smith
Ellensburg