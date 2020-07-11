I am writing to offer my wholehearted support for Jessica Karraker, as candidate for County Commissioner.
I met Jessica during the shutdown. Like us her business was deemed essential, and they were able to remain open during the shutdown. It would have been so easy for her to put her livelihood and business first. But she didn’t! She saw what was happening in our small community and she did what others could not or would not do. She brought people together for a common goal. She gave those that felt they had nowhere to turn a voice. I have so much appreciation for Jessica, and how she has worked to bring our business community together.
Over the past few months I have had the opportunity to watch Jessica work. Jessica shows an honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our communities’ problems and needs, and her willingness to examine issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns, sets her far apart from the other candidates’ expected techniques and talk. She is a true leader, unafraid to talk about the issues. She believes community health is not a one size fits all, and that it is multifaceted, and sees the need to address all aspects medical/social and economic health.
This year has been extraordinary in so many ways. And Jessica has become my hero. She reached out when our community was most vulnerable. Fear and uncertainty were ruling lives, people didn’t know where to turn or who to listen to. Jessica gave us focus, she educated us, delivered on promises, and brought people together when they needed it most.
That is why I am writing today to express my intention to vote for Jessica in the upcoming election and to spread the word to others of the value of her continuing to be a voice for the people.
I encourage you vote Jessica Karraker for County Commissioner.