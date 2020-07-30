I want to encourage people to vote for Jessica Karraker for County Commissioner. She will be a voice for the people. Too often the big interests, meaning those people and entities that have large amounts of money, are given top priority in this county while the regular people’s concerns are relegated to the bottom of the list. Jessica Karraker will represent us regular people and give our concerns an equal voice during the decision making process. I have attended most of the events that she has organized and have been so impressed with her leadership skills, her knowledge of the issues confronting this county, and her level headed thinking on these issues as well as her ability to educate and bring people together. She has so many of the qualities we need on the Board of County Commissioners. The people of Kittitas County need someone who will advocate for us, and Jessica Karraker will be that advocate.