We at Excel Plumbing Inc., are very concerned about the state of our nation with all the recent drama and trauma. To have someone like Jessica Karraker want to be a part of our county commissioners to bring about change is a huge positive.
She is not afraid to stand up to the unconstitutional edicts that are being promoted and has the positive well being of our county at heart. She is not a novice to government and is willing to go to the hard places to get answers. To quote her…” It is not about Republican verses Democrat. … It’s about Americans standing for the Constitution and what the Founding Fathers set up for the American people. “
Please join us in supporting Jessica Karraker as an ally for the people this election, and not someone who is a pawn for more government control.