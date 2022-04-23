I remember when the bar reached 16 feet in the pole vault event. The fiberglass pole raised the bar. The advent of “the flop” style of high jumping raised the bar in that event. Recently, a number of folks have written their well-considered stances about same sex relationships.
Appeals to the Bible have been offered as standards of support for differing views held by the authors. Both Old and New Testaments were used for support. Let’s let the Ten Commandments be the “high jump.” Commandment number seven simply reads: “You shall not commit adultery.” The Free Dictionary defines adultery as: “Voluntary sexual relations between an individual who is married and someone who is not the individual’s spouse.” The necessary ingredients are: 1. a marriage relationship between two people, and 2. one of the pair committing a sexual act (the consummating act of marriage) with another person outside of the marriage.
There’s the Biblical “bar” that was set. Missing that mark has a Bible meaning called: “sin.” The Greek word in the New Testament for sin is: hamartano which occurs 43 times, and is defined as "missing the mark." So in Old Testament we have a standard of the Ten Commandments which guide our lives for living outside of sin against God.
We now move from OT to New Testament. Watch Jesus “raise the bar.” Matthew 5:27-28 reads: “You have heard that it was said to those in ancient times, 'You shall not commit adultery.' But I say to you, everyone who looks upon a woman to lust after her (speaking here to men) has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”
The current unaided human high jump is 8.25 feet. Jesus just made the pole vault bar the new standard for the high jump, 20.4 feet … it’s impossible. Let’s not pretend that anyone, regardless of same sex or opposite sex attraction, can “measure up” to the New Testament standard with their own human effort. Questions about what constitutes “marriage,” or whether God created me homosexual or heterosexual, become moot. The “heart issue” of sin Jesus refers to is center stage.
Thankfully, Jesus offers the remedy for sin in John 3:6-7 “Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’” Before the many other issues can be addressed, let’s start there.