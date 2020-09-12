To the Editor
Regarding the letter to the editor in Thursday's paper using terms like socialists and communists for Democrats. I find it a incredulous joke. How can any reasonable person stick these nasty labels onto people who are trying to preserve our democracy?
Joe Biden and the top Democrats are offering all sorts of policy and the House is sending the Senate many solutions to our current problems and stopped at every turn by McConnell, who will not bring anything helpful to a floor vote.
Everything Joe Biden says and does is for the good of the entire country and to me, he is nothing short of a real patriot. His platform is to put back former and new protections that made America the beacon for freedom it used to be.
This is what a true patriot does.
Harvey Brown
Ellensburg