This is in response to the letter by Douglas Driver Daily Record Jan. 9th addressed to "letter writers who want us ardent Trump supporters to repent. Let's call a temporary truce to see where we are in four years with this new potato-head as president." I find it unfathomable how anyone can be an ardent Trump supporter given the turmoil, the sedition, incited by Donald Trump at our nation's capital, the citadel of our democracy on Jan. 6th.
Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) at their winter meeting Friday Jan. 8th repeatedly proclaimed: "the president did not bear any blame for the violence at the capital" on Jan 6th. I find it informative and insightful how Trump's Proud Boys actions were depicted in news reports: chaos, treason, mayhem, havoc, siege, insurrection, unprecedented security breach, desecration of the capital. This day will live in infamy.
Mr. Driver, I was a probation officer in Denver for 30 years, I would not consider it a compliment or desirable to be an ardent supporter of Donald Trump who told mobsters and domestic terrorists: "You are special, you are patriots." I find your call for a truce deceptive. You call President-elect Joe Biden a "potato-head." — a stupid, dumb person. By contrast I consider our president-elect to be a dignified, honest leader who will restore a level of respect to the highest office in our nation.