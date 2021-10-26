Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Last month I wrote a letter of support for Adam Winn in his race for Ellensburg City Council Position 3. I threw my support behind Adam because he is an independent minded leader who will challenge the status quo and put the citizens of Ellensburg first.

This month, I would like to extend my support to another excellent Ellensburg City Council candidate; Joshua Thompson. Like Adam, Josh knows how important strong, common-sense, solutions-oriented leadership is to ensuring we remain a safe, healthy, and vibrant community.

Josh is a servant leader who will stay focused on working with local stakeholders to find solutions to our communities most pressing issues, such as ensuring there is adequate affordable housing and employment opportunities. Additionally, his private sector experience in the tech industry gives him special insight into the many ways in which our local economy is changing. This will help inform his ability to understand the impacts and needs of a growing community with more and more people choosing to live here and work remotely.

As a first-time city council candidate Josh is another fresh face who will bring a diversity of thought and experience to the Ellensburg City Council which will help drive the type of innovative thinking and problem solving, we need. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Josh throughout his campaign and I greatly value his sincere care and concern for all of the people in Ellensburg. That is why I hope you will please join me on November 2nd in voting for Josh Thompson for Ellensburg City Council Position 2.

Bryan Elliott

Ellensburg

