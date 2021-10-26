Letter: Joshua Thompson will bring diversity of thought to City Council Bryan Elliott Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Last month I wrote a letter of support for Adam Winn in his race for Ellensburg City Council Position 3. I threw my support behind Adam because he is an independent minded leader who will challenge the status quo and put the citizens of Ellensburg first.This month, I would like to extend my support to another excellent Ellensburg City Council candidate; Joshua Thompson. Like Adam, Josh knows how important strong, common-sense, solutions-oriented leadership is to ensuring we remain a safe, healthy, and vibrant community.Josh is a servant leader who will stay focused on working with local stakeholders to find solutions to our communities most pressing issues, such as ensuring there is adequate affordable housing and employment opportunities. Additionally, his private sector experience in the tech industry gives him special insight into the many ways in which our local economy is changing. This will help inform his ability to understand the impacts and needs of a growing community with more and more people choosing to live here and work remotely. As a first-time city council candidate Josh is another fresh face who will bring a diversity of thought and experience to the Ellensburg City Council which will help drive the type of innovative thinking and problem solving, we need. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Josh throughout his campaign and I greatly value his sincere care and concern for all of the people in Ellensburg. That is why I hope you will please join me on November 2nd in voting for Josh Thompson for Ellensburg City Council Position 2.Bryan ElliottEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadline2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter