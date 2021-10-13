Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I’m writing today in full support of Joshua Thompson and his candidacy for Ellensburg City Council. I first met Joshua and his family over a decade ago during my time as Central Washington men’s basketball coach. I have gotten to know Joshua very well and have watched him grow as a person. He is kind, compassionate, intelligent and above all a committed family man and a hard worker.

Joshua has always been a huge supporter of both myself and my family. He has attended many games at Central Washington, helped host and serve at team dinners, and even traveled to Alaska and Idaho to cheer on myself and my family. Simply put, Joshua cares about people, their wellbeing, and has always put others before himself. Be it something as small as helping a stranger that just needs a door held open to a family member in a crisis; Joshua extends a helping hand without hesitation and expecting nothing in return.

Joshua is truthful and sincere. He will always tell it like it is, which is something we find in short supply both in government and in everyday life. He has integrity and will stick to his moral and ethical values, especially when it’s most difficult. Joshua has always shown perseverance, both in his professional and personal life. This shows based on him being a respected leader at his employer of over a decade and his commitment to his wife Ines of six years. When Joshua says he is seeking to serve with a servant’s heart, he is one of the few men I know who is sincere in his intent.

Besides being a professional and family man, Joshua demonstrates a strong faith in God that guides his moral compass and while keeping his feet firmly placed on the ground. I truly believe he is seeking to serve all citizens of Ellensburg. When November 2nd comes, rest assured that when you give Joshua your vote, you are voting for a man who will make a difference.

Greg Sparling

Ellensburg

