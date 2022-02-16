Sarah Norton's letter to the editor published on Feb. 1 raised some concerns about the Ellensburg City Council. The city council claims to be all about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). Their latest appointment to the council makes one wonder if they really are.
If the city council were bent on ignoring the will of 1,700+ Ellensburg voters and ginning up an excuse to block Joshua Thompson from being appointed to the seat vacated by Tristan Lamb (and they were, and they did), they at least had the opportunity to appoint young Latina Adriana Rios, since she checks many of the DEI "intersectionality" boxes. But alas, no. All but one council member, Adam Winn (the non-leftist in the group), passed on her because she doesn't subscribe to leftist ideologies. Instead, they appointed a caucasian woman, Monica Miller, the manager of Gallery One and the person who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser for the city to paint the Black Lives Matter mural on 5th Street.
How convenient is it that they insist all others steadfastly cleave to DEI ideals everywhere in city government, yet their loyalty to it wanes when it does not suit their ends? Nancy Goodloe is, after all, frantically working on cramming DEI into every nook and cranny of Ellensburg's Comprehensive Plan. It is DEI for thee, but not for me. But then Nancy Goodloe has nothing to lose since she stated she will not be running for reelection.
Our city leaders claim that DEI is king, but homogeneity of thought carries the day. The council had an opportunity to at least appear to subscribe to the DEI rhetoric they sermonize. They chose not to capitalize on that opportunity.