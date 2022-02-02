You can imagine my surprise when I received a ballot for the Ellensburg School District Levy in the mail. I had no idea we were voting for anything.
I did not see any information on it in the Daily Record. It appears like they want the levy for four years. When you present a levy to the voters you need to show the actual spending in detail for the last three years, the budget in detail for the current year and the funding for the requested levy years in detail. Otherwise you are asking for a blank check without the taxpayers knowing what the levies are for.
The taxpayers need some explanation showing where the money is planning to be spent. What happened to the McCleary Court decision and the safeguards it required? I understand with the COVID interruptions the budget would be hard to build, but not having information explaining the needs how can they justify the request?
Unless you want to pay higher taxes or higher rent without detailed information, vote “NO” . I just saw in today's "Daily Record" the levy rates are
Ellensburg SD $2.50
Kittitas SD $1.97-$1.81
Thorp SD $1.83-$1.96
Easton SD $0.99
Damman SD $0.75-$0.90
CleElum-Roslyn SD $0.35-$0.31
It appears Pat Fisher's letter to the editor has done more research then I have.
With today's COVID and inflation uncertainties how can you predict what will be needed 4 years from now? You can not. Go for 1 year and see what the future brings. The "Daily Record" cartoon expresses my opinion. "I don't buy it." Vote no.