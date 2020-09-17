To the Editor:
This fall the Ellensburg School Board decided to implement an all online "learning" environment. There are several issues regarding this choice they made.
The parents in the ESD were first told we would have a choice between a hybrid or fully online. This was predicated on the idea if we kept our COVID numbers down below 75 per 100,000 over 2 weeks. Also, children could return full time if our COVID numbers were below 25/100,000 over 2 weeks. Kittitas County has met the 25/100,000 prior to school starting.
The school board lied about when our kids could go back. What is their excuse for lying? We think our numbers will go up when CWU returns. First, you can always use that excuse: "we think -fill in the blank- is going to happen so we have to wait". Second, K-12 education is more important than college. K-12 is required and needed by all, college and CWU specifically is optional depending what your career goals are. CWU should be waiting to see what happens at K-12.
Another problem with this model is the amount of screen time. The American Academy of Pediatrics has concerns about the amount of screen time and the ill effects of it on our youth. The ESD board has decided to increase these ill effects on our kids.
Next, is the poor quality of education under this model. This is not about the teachers. Our kids have excellent teachers but they are trained to teach in person. Children do not learn well in front of a screen. The younger the child, the more they learn by play and manipulation, not to mention the social learning that happens in a group. The board is intentionally giving our children a poor education and implying they don't have a choice because of Dr. Larson's recommendation. The Kittitas School District shows otherwise.
The ESD board are elected politicians and not free from criticism so please share with them your feelings about how they are governing our district especially during elections.
P.S.: please do not threaten them or any other public official.
Paul Kelly
Ellensburg