Whether you like government or distrust government, we all want and expect it to function smoothly when it comes to basic functions that we may rely upon, such as passports, document copies, probate, civil court filings, protection orders, and other interface with our court system.
Well, not long ago Kittitas County had problems in this regard and as a result our County Clerk was censured by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and that Clerk resigned amidst accusations of worker and customer mistreatment. The department was abruptly left in a state of “disarray” (Daily Record 4/13/22) with performance and morale at low ebb.
So, after review of potential replacements, both the involved political party and the BOCC selected, then invited, the person with most experience and proven accomplishments to serve as replacement. That selection was Karen Bowen, and she has sproven the BOCC decision to be spot on, by turning the office into a well-functioning and harmonious workplace.
By contrast, I have personally met Karen’s opponent and while he is a pleasant fellow quick to shake hands or talk about campaign signs, I am concerned that his signs may be more visible to many of us than Karen’s accomplishments. Candidate comparison is available on the internet, but I’m submitting this letter to ask that voters repeat the considered decision made by the BOCC when corrective and effective action was needed in the Clerk’s office. When you See Karen Bowen on your ballot, please check that box.