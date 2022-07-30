Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I worked in the Kittitas County legal community for 30-plus years before retirement and am writing to encourage voters to retain Karen Bowen as our Kittitas County Clerk. Karen has been an integral member of the Clerk's office for many years and is unequivocally qualified to lead it. The Clerk is a very important position and should only be held by a fully qualified candidate.

