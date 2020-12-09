I want to comment on the mild depression that has formed over Kittitas County. I speak specifically of the COVID-19 fear due to the governor’s lockdown and election uncertainty. I love and miss our cowboy sense of optimism. It will return by Christmas I am certain. Jesus Christ has a special surprise for us.
The majority of Americans still confess his Name praise God. Just wait and see: the reelection of President Donald J. Trump will become obvious for most as this wonderful month progresses forward. My wife had a prophetic vision October 2 which showed us the election’s outcome in a very concrete way. Many other brothers and sisters in the Lord are seeing this same truth. I was thinking this morning of how this country came about. Puritans fled the religious persecution in Europe 400 years ago. Eventually we had to fight the British beginning in 1776 to secure our freedom.
Next we had to fight the Civil War beginning in 1861 to secure that same freedom for Black Americans. History records that many wonderful patriots died in these two wars. These revolutions influenced others across the world also to seek freedom. Once again in 2020 we are seeing great division in our land as our freedom is being challenged by the spirit of tyranny and communism. Thank God for the courageous patriots, both righteous Republicans and awakened Democrats. God is going to show himself strong on behalf of those courageous Americans who voted for President Trump. We deserve a secure and transparent election.
So be prepared for a wonderful Christmas here in Kittitas County as it becomes more apparent that God has not abandoned the righteous ones here in our still exceptional nation: that God has used to bless the world in so many ways by standing against tyrants like Hitler, Lenin, and Mao, and others for the sake of freedom. Look to the cross and what it accomplished and still does this season. The Grinch attempted to steal Thanksgiving. He will try to steal our Christmas: but he won’t be able to get away with it. Praise God for his blessings …