The 2021 Washington State legislative session adjourned after a grueling 105 days. I want to thank all of our legislators for persevering through COVID-19 safety precautions of social distancing, mask wearing, and virtual meetings. Many good bills were analyzed, discussed, and passed. I especially want to recognize Senator Judy Warnick from the 13th District for her leadership and support for key issues important to Kittitas County.
Audubon has worked with Senator Warnick for a number of years advancing ‘bird-friendly” policies. Senator Warnick consistently demonstrates she knows that what is good for birds is also good for the residents of the 13th District and for the entire State.
Once again Senator Warnick sponsored funding for the Least Conflict Solar Siting study. This study, to be conducted by Washington State University, will identify locations for future industrial solar farms, avoiding good agricultural land and prime shrub-steppe habitat. Although the study was approved in 2020, funding was vetoed during the Covid-19 emergency. Senator Warnick knows this is a win-win solution and revived funding in 2021.
2020 was a devastating year of wildfire in Eastern Washington, destroying thousands of acres of range lands and shrub-steppe. Many wildlife and bird species are dependent on the critical habitat such acres provided. Senator Warnick provided strong support for fire recovery funding in the WDFW budget so critical habitat areas will be rehabilitated and future fires will not be so damaging.
The birds and Kittitas Audubon thank Senator Judy Warnick for her efforts!
president, Kittitas Audubon Society, Cle Elum