Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.

Our land is unsuitable for crop production but is perfect for grazing cattle. Our grazing plan, which includes strategic placement of water troughs to promote even grazing, supports the cattle’s needs and promotes seasonal grass growth. Grasses naturally store carbon in the soil and our cattle grazing practices preserve grassland and accelerate the process of carbon storage, reducing the carbon footprint. This also creates richer soil, increasing plant diversity and serving as an ideal habitat for wildlife species.

The land has shared ownership between a wind farm, state agencies and our family. I’m proud our cattle share land where renewable energy is produced alongside high-quality protein. When each of the landowners focused on our shared common goal — doing what’s in the best interest of the community — we reached a symbiotic solution.

My family takes great pride knowing we’re providing our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.

Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it’s produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, all across America.

Ryan Stingley

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.