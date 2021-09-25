Letter: Kittitas Country ranchers committed to sustainable beef production Ryan Stingley Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.Our land is unsuitable for crop production but is perfect for grazing cattle. Our grazing plan, which includes strategic placement of water troughs to promote even grazing, supports the cattle’s needs and promotes seasonal grass growth. Grasses naturally store carbon in the soil and our cattle grazing practices preserve grassland and accelerate the process of carbon storage, reducing the carbon footprint. This also creates richer soil, increasing plant diversity and serving as an ideal habitat for wildlife species.The land has shared ownership between a wind farm, state agencies and our family. I’m proud our cattle share land where renewable energy is produced alongside high-quality protein. When each of the landowners focused on our shared common goal — doing what’s in the best interest of the community — we reached a symbiotic solution. My family takes great pride knowing we’re providing our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it’s produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, all across America.Ryan StingleyEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnKittitas County lifts burn banJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WACity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of service Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter