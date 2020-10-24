During this challenging year, there is one choice that is easy: electing Bart Olson for Sheriff of Kittitas County.
I have known Bart since 1991, when we met in our Constitutional Law class at Central Washington University. We have been great friends ever since. He has dedicated himself to becoming the best law enforcement officer he could be.
He started his law enforcement career with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy and then as a Corrections Officer in the jail. In 1995, Bart was hired by the Washington State Patrol. While working for the WSP, he won numerous awards and recognition for his commitment to keeping people safe in our community.
But Bart is modest; he doesn’t like talking about his accomplishments. After a 25 year career with WSP, Bart retired as a Sergeant in this county. His detachment was awarded detachment of the year for this district. Bart is a natural leader. He expects excellence in himself and those around him. He is hard-working, dedicated, honest and filled with integrity. He is open to hearing new ideas, even if those are different than his own. He also is the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
If you have not met Bart, you need to. He is someone that will be proud to wear the uniform of the Kittitas County Sheriff. He loves this community and wants to continue to serve it. When Bart was making sure that the community was aware of some issues that he was concerned with, he was accused of taking the low road when he talked about how he would have handled situations differently. In some of the online discussions that followed, I was asked why would anyone want to run for this or any office. My response was that when people see something that needs to be better, they act. This is why Bart is running for Sheriff of Kittitas County, he wants the best for Kittitas County. He does not agree with some of the crucial decisions made by the interim Sheriff and believes the citizens of this great county deserve better. He will bring a much-needed, fresh and global perspective to the Sheriff’s office to make this department the best it can be.