Interesting Facts about the election: In 2016 Kittitas County had 24,521 registered voters. In 2020 The county had 30,391 Voters. An increase of 5,780.
In 2016 Donald Trump received 53% of the vote well Hillary took 39% of the vote. In 2020 election Trump took 53% of the vote and Biden took 43% of the vote. So one can only assume that the college kids voted here and the growth in Kittitas County is the results of the west coast folks who have destroyed their own living situations in the King and Snohomish County area and decided to move here but are bringing their liberal life style to Ellensburg.
But then it's pretty easy to see why. The Daily Record has gone liberal as has the Yakima Herald. In the animal kingdom most animals don't mess in their nest or sleeping areas but in the human world people move into an area and their voting habits destroy the area forcing them to drag their liberal views to a new nest only to destroy the way of life for others.
Kittitas County in the past 20 years has become the King County east dumping grounds. They tried to move their garbage dump here and we stopped it but they managed to destroy our views with the wind towers that supply California with electricity. Now we see where the college has succeeded in increasing the COVID numbers and forced those people who followed the process and kept the numbers low to go back into our lock down.
We had a fairly decent summer all things considered and then Sept./Oct. came and all those highly educated people decided to destroy the living area of the locals all for the all mighty $$$ for the little guy. Its darn funny our little kids can learn on the computer at home and stay locked down but the college students are too ignorant to learn from home.
I have been here for 20 years. I will be gone before the end of the next 20. Kittitas County at the current rate of increase every dour years will be 70% Democrat and filled with liberal hate within the next 15 years. It was nice well it lasted, but Seattle is moving in in droves and with it come their liberal ways. And the city fathers will get exactly what they let happen. Rodeo Bad College Good $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.